Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Bro to OG, Latest and Upcoming Films of the Power Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAWAN KALYAN: Konidela Kalyan Babu, widely recognized as Pawan Kalyan, stands as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent superstars. Fans have affectionately nicknamed him “Power Star" due to his acting prowess and philanthropic endeavors. Since his debut in the South Indian film industry, he has garnered a dedicated fanbase for his exceptional acting prowess and charismatic on-screen presence.

His journey began in 1996 with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, and he went on to gain fame for his roles in movies like Suswagatham, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, and many others. On his 52nd birthday, here’s a list of his latest and upcoming movies:

OG

OG is one of the much-awaited films starring Pawan Kalyan and is expected to release in 2024. The movie is directed by Sujeeth and stars talented actors, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and Emraan Hashmi. The cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran. The film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the brand of DVV Entertainment.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming period action-adventure film. The movie, which depicts the life of criminal Veera Mallu, stars Pawan Kalyan as the eponymous character, as well as Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, and Vikramjeet Virk. The film is slated to release on December 15 of this year.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Another ambitious project starring Pawan Kalyan is expected to release in January next year. The film is directed by Harish Shankar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The ensemble cast of Ustaad Bhagat Singh includes Sreeleela, Pooja Hegde, Pankaj Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, and Gautami.

Bro

Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, released earlier this year and has now started streaming on August 25. The Samuthirakani-directed film is accessible on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie revolves around the life of Mark (Sai Dharam), who struggles with his daily life and eventually time travels to fix things with the help of Titan (Pawan Kalyan).

Bheemla Nayak

This action thriller film was released in 2022. The movie was directed by Saagar K. Chandra and written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is an official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati play key roles in this project.

The plot revolves around the policeman SI Bheemla Nayak and ex-havildar Daniel Shekhar, who engage in combat after Daniel baits Bheemla into giving in to corruption.