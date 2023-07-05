Pawan Kalyan Headed For a Divorce? Telugu Star Splits From Third Wife Anna Lezhnova: Report

Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhnova are headed for a split, a new report has claimed. The Telugu superstar has been married to Anna for 10 years now. Reports claim that not only are Pawan and Anna separating but she has also moved back to Russia with the children. Pawan and Anna are yet to react to the claims.

The news of their split has been reported by several publications, including GreatAndhra.com. The publication claimed that Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova are ‘believed to be socially separated, though not legally.’ The rumours of the split were fuelled after Anna was absent at recent family events.

Anna, who often made an appearance with Pawan, was missing at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement last month. She was also not present at Pawan’s yagam which took place before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra. It is claimed that Pawan has been in touch with her and their children via video calls. The Telugu star is yet to react to these claims.

Who is Anna Lezhnova?

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan met Anna in 2011, the filming of his film Teen Maar. Anna was a Russian model and actress at the time. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on September 30, 2013. While Anna already had a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova from her first marriage, she and Pawan welcomed a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017.

Who were Pawan Kalyan’s first and second wives?

Pawan was previously married to Nandini and Renu Desai. His first marriage was reportedly an arranged set up and they tied the knot in 1997. However, his relationship with Nandini did not succeed. His divorce from Nandini was finalised in 2008. Meanwhile, in 2001, Pawan moved in with Renu, and in 2004, they welcomed a baby boy. Pawan and Renu went on to tie the knot in 2009 and welcomed a daughter soon after. However, in 2011, the couple hit rock bottom, and in 2012, they separated.