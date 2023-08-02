Pawan Kalyan Is The Only Indian Actor Who Hasn't Played This Role

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently the centre of attention due to his latest release Bro, which is directed by Samuthirakani. His fans are reportedly expressing disappointment with his choice of only starring in remakes. Bro is the Telugu version of Samuthirakani’s original film Vinodhaya Sitham.

Pawan Kalyan has acted in 28 films in his career of 27 years. He has played almost all types of characters like a college boy, police officer, lawyer, CEO, gangster, warrior and so on. But do you know that the actor hasn’t played a dead man in any of his films in his long career? Probably, he’s the only hero in the history of Indian cinema to have not played this character.

Throughout his career, Pawan Kalyan has been a trendsetter and whatever he does easily makes it to the headlines. Whether it’s his appearance in a song, a unique hairstyle, captivating dialogue delivery, or even wearing a hoodie, fans love to imitate him. Undoubtedly, the actor holds significant influence in the film industry. While some might argue that he is not the most versatile performer, his on-screen presence effortlessly draws a substantial audience to the theatres.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans have also voiced their opinion on social media, urging him to do films with original storylines. Reports suggest that he started choosing the safer path of doing remakes after the release of Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi, possibly to reduce the risks of box office failures. Among the films Pawan Kalyan has lined up, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the only one based on an original theme.

Apart from this, there are reports suggesting that Pawan Kalyan’s other film, OG is also inspired by a Hollywood movie. Furthermore, his followers were disheartened to learn that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake of Vijay’s film Theri which has already been released in Telugu as Policeodu.

His latest film Bro made a remarkable impact at the box office, collecting over Rs 95 crore worldwide within five days of its release. The movie had a stellar opening day, collecting over Rs 30 crore worldwide, raising expectations for a resounding success.