Pawan Kalyan Looks Fierce As Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s New Poster Unveiled On His Birthday; Check Here

Pawan Kalyan has turned a year older today. Fans have been sending him wishes from all corners. Well, in return he has given a surprise to fans on his birthday by releasing a new poster of the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. In no time the poster started trending on social media. Fans were seen expressing their excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pawan wrote, “Without logos #UstaadBhagatSingh @pawankalyan #PawanKalyan.” In the poster, Pawan can be seen looking fierce. He is wearing a lungi and holding a sword. In the background, there are a lot of people standing. Taran Adarsh also shared the poster and wrote, “PAWAN KALYAN: ‘USTAAD BHAGAT SINGH’ NEW POSTER ARRIVES… Team #UstaadBhagatSingh unveils #NewPoster on #PawanKalyan’s birthday today… #HarishShankarS directs… Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.”

Take a look here:

Earlier in the day, the makers of his upcoming movie OG released a special glimpse. Directed by Sujeeth, the film will showcase the Power Star in an entirely new role as a gangster. The actor’s commanding on-screen charisma and action-packed performance are bound to leave you thrilled. Following the teaser’s release, his devoted fans enthusiastically celebrated their beloved star and sent their birthday greetings.

In the glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, the narrator describes it as a “freakin bloodbath" created by a former gangster who is now making a comeback to the underworld. The intensity of this revelation has ignited a fiery storm. The voice-over given by Arjun Das is creating even more hype for the glimpse which has been titled “Hungry Cheetah".

OG marks the debut of Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist in Telugu cinema. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and also stars Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. The talented crew behind the movie includes editor Navin Nooli, production designer AS Prakash and VFX supervisor Rajeev Rajasekharan.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Bro which had a decent run at the box office and minted around Rs 110 crore.