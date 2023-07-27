Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Statement, Claims No Nepotism In Telugu Film Industry: 'Doors Open To All'

Nepotism in the film industry is a never-ending debate. Time and again, several actors have expressed their opinion on the same. The latest on the list is Telugu superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. He recently claimed that there is no nepotism in the Telugu film industry and went on to say that the ‘doors are open to all’.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the Telugu film industry is not exclusive to any particular family. “The doors to cinema and politics are open for all," he said. Pawan Kalyan also cited his brother Chiranjeevi and argued that the Bhola Shankar actor emerged as a superstar despite having no godfathers in the industry.

Recalling how he joined cinema, Pawan Kalyan added, “I only saw Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR, Krishna as heroes.” He further revealed that it was his sister-in-law Surekha (Chiranjeevi’s wife) who compelled him to enter the film industry. “It was a mistake she made that I’m here before you all. I can’t blame her enough for it. I only had one thing in mind, to work 10 times more than Chiranjeevi and not take anything for granted,” he added.

A Look At Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Star’ Family

It should be noted that Pawan Kalyan is the brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. His nephews, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and niece Niharika are all actors. He is also linked to the Allu family via Chiranjeevi. Therefore, he knows Allu Aravind and his sons, popular actors Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after over a year with the film, Bro. Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is a remake of the director’s own Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham (2021). Interestingly, Bro also features Pawan Kalyan’s nephew Sai Dharam Tej in a key role.