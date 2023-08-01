Pawan Kalyan Or Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? Urvashi Rautela Picks Her Favourite

It is Power Star Pawan Kalyan over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Urvashi Rautela. The Sanam Re actress, during the ‘ASK Urvashi’ session on Twitter was asked by a fan to pick between Pawan Kalyan and the state chief minister. The actress responded by writing PSPK with a folded hands emoji on the tweet. For fans, PSPK stands for Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

PSPK 🙏🏻— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) July 30, 2023

Urvashi shared the screen space with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the recently released film, Bro: The Avatar. The actress shared a picture of herself with Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan from the audio launch of the film. In the picture, the actress can be seen looking stunning in the black sequence saree. While Sai Dharam Tej looks dashing in a black T-shirt and pair of denim that he layered with a black shirt, on the other hand, Pawan Kalyan opted for white on white look for the event.

“Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Pawan Kalyan garu in our film Bro: The Avatar releases tomorrow July 28 worldwide. Story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all (sic),” she wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed @PawanKalyan garu in our film #BroTheAvatar 🎥 🍿 releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide 🌎 story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all ♥️ @IamSaiDharamTej… pic.twitter.com/Kkwceakf7N— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) July 28, 2023

Bro: The Avatar is written by director Trivikram Srinivas and directed by Samuthirakani. Along with Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. It is the remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which was a hit.

Even though the film opened with mixed reviews among the critics and audience, it is still gaining good numbers at the box office. The film is inching closer to entering the 100-crore club. According to reports by trade analysts, on Monday, the film collected Rs 3.85 crore taking the total to Rs 67.85 crore in India. The film earned Rs 91.75 crore worldwide. The film saw an overall 24.32 per cent occupancy at the theatres in the Telugu-speaking states on its fourth day.