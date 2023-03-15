South star Pawan Kalyan has not only made his mark in Tollywood but also created a place for himself in politics. He held a political meeting in Andhra Pradesh last night on the occasion of his party Jana Sena’s 10th anniversary. He addressed a large public gathering. Pawan talked about a lot of things, including his compensation for films, which caught the attention of a lot of people. He stated that he charged Rs 2 crore per day for his films, but also added that it happened only because of the love of his fans. He further said that he couldn’t guarantee that every movie would provide him with such a huge fee. He also revealed that the shooting for his current film will continue for 22 days and he will earn roughly Rs 45 crore from it.

The meeting happened in Machilipatnam. Pawan also said that although he wanted to earn from movies, that money would never sway him from his principles of public service.

Pawan is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. There’s another film, which is in the works, with director Sujeeth. The untitled movie went on floors on January 30 and the commencement of its shoot happened with a customary puja with the producers and presenters in attendance.

The music for the film will be given by S Thaman and the makers will also soon cast actresses to play the leads opposite Pawan. The project is being funded by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment and it is said to be a “bigger and better project” than Saaho. Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer for the film; more details are yet to be announced.

Pawan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak. The film did decent business, but it did not perform as per the team’s expectations. The film also featured Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon in lead roles. Bheemla Nayak was directed by Saagar K Chandra and its screenplay was written by Trivikram Srinivas.

