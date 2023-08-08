Pawan Kalyan Shares A Heartfelt Tribute On Renowned Folk Singer Gaddar’s Demise

Renowned Telangana folk singer and former Maoist party ideologue, Gummadi Vithal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, passed away recently. According to reports, he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Struggling with a severe heart ailment, Gaddar was admitted to the hospital on July 20. Following his successful bypass surgery on August 3, he made a steady recovery. His condition worsened on Sunday. Gaddar was the founding figure behind Jana Natya Mandali, the cultural entity associated with the Naxalite faction People’s War Group. On his demise, actor Pawan Kalyan expressed his profound affection and admiration for him. He shared an Instagram post to convey his emotions. In his tribute, he penned a special message, along with a collection of photos which showcases Gaddar’s interactions with different individuals during his journey in the film industry and politics.

Pawan Kalyan shares a deep connection with Gaddar. Gaddar used to often mention that Pawan is like a younger brother to him. Pawan Kalyan captioned the clip, “My Brother’s Public Battleship: Gaddar”. In this heartfelt tribute, Pawan expressed his profound admiration for Gaddar in his own voice-over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Renowned celebrities like Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy, as well as several other distinguished personalities shared their condolences on Gaddar’s demise.

Gaddar has made a mark for himself with several Telugu films. He even penned some popular Telugu and Hindi Songs. A month ago, he even revealed his plans to launch the Gaddar Praja Party for upcoming elections. Previously aligned with Congress, he met Rahul Gandhi post the latter’s Lok Sabha disqualification.

Pawan Kalyan made a mark in the film industry with films like Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi and Agnathavasi- Prince in Exile. His other notable projects include Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Saab, Pawanism 2, Katamarayudu, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Teen Maar, Komaram Puli, and Panjaa. He has a few films lined up including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and an untitled film.