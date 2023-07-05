Pawan Kalyan Snapped With Wife Anna Lezhnova Amid Divorce Rumours; Photo Goes Viral

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan was spotted with his wife Anna Lezhnova on Wednesday, July 5. A picture of the two was shared on Jana Sena Party’s official Twitter account. Pawan Kalyan is the president of this political party.

In the photo, Pawan and his wife can be seen walking with a smile on their faces. The caption of the picture mentions that the two participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Check out the picture here:

జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు, శ్రీమతి అనా కొణిదెల గారు - వారాహి విజయ యాత్ర తొలి దశ దిగ్విజయంగా పూర్తి చేసుకొన్న సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్ లోని తమ నివాసంలో నిర్వహించిన పూజాదికాలలో పాల్గొన్నారు. శాస్త్రోక్తంగా చేపట్టిన ఈ ధార్మిక విధులను శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, శ్రీమతి అనా… pic.twitter.com/x3WJ5iUtQv— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) July 5, 2023

Pawan Kalyan’s photo with his wife Anna has come at a time when their divorce rumours are also making headlines. Several reports claim that the two, who have been married for 10 years now, are heading for a split. Earlier today, GreatAndhra.com claimed that Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova are ‘believed to be socially separated, though not legally.’

The rumours of the split were fuelled after Anna was absent at recent family events. Anna, who often made an appearance with Pawan, was missing at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement last month. She was also not present at Pawan’s yagam which took place before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra. It is claimed that Pawan has been in touch with her and their children via video calls. However, it should also be noted that the Telugu star is yet to react to these claims.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan met Anna in 2011 during the shoot of his film Teen Maar. Anna was a Russian model and actress at the time. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on September 30, 2013. While Anna already had a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova from her first marriage, she and Pawan welcomed a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017. Prior to Anna, Pawan was married to Nandini and Renu Desai.