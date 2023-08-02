Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Collects Over Rs 70 Crore In India In 5 Days

Even though Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s recently released Bro opened with mixed reviews but it had a fantastic opening in terms of box office collections. The film collected good numbers over the weekend. Bro, however, is witnessing a steep decline on weekdays but has managed to rake over Rs 70 crore in India and is closer to entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. The film hit the cinemas on July 28 amid much fanfare. It is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Vinodhaya Sitham.

As per reports by the trade analyst site Sacnilk, on Day 5, Bro reportedly earned Rs 2.95 crore taking the total to Rs 70.8 crore. The film earned Rs 13.27 crore overseas taking the worldwide collection of the film to Rs 96.50 crore. Looking at the numbers at the ticket counters, the film might enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.

Bro saw an overall occupancy of 20.19 per cent in the Telugu-speaking states on Tuesday. With its net collection, Bro has left behind Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 60.19 crore.

The story of Bro revolves around Sai Dharam Tej’s character who gets a second chance from God essayed by Pawan Kalyan to correct his mistakes. It is a delight for fans to watch Pawan and his nephew Sai sharing the screen space for the first time.

The story of the supernatural fantasy film is written by Trivikram Srinivas and is directed by Samuthirakani. It also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Brhamanandam, Subbaraju, Ketika Sharma and Rohini in prominent roles. The film is produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman.