Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Receives Mixed Reviews On Twitter

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Bro: The Avatar, which was released in theatres on Friday, is generating a lot of excitement. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which received critical acclaim and great success in Tamil cinema. Directed by Samuthirakani, the highly anticipated Telugu version hit theatres worldwide on July 28.

And with the first screenings having been completed in many theatres across India on Friday morning, let us take a look at the Bro movie review given by Twitter users. One user wrote, “First Half Report: BRO first half is simple fun-filled one topped with Pawan’s top class form elements. The fantasy story has not had much depth but it works. #BroTheAvathar #Bro."

First Half Report :BRO first half is simple fun filled one topped with Pawan's top class form elements. 🔥 The fanatasy story has not much depth but it works.#BroTheAvathar #Bro — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) July 27, 2023

Another user called Bro a “decent watch" and tweeted, “Ok ok second half. Overall decent watch. The best part is Kalyan’s styling and energy. #BroTheAvathar."

Ok ok second half. Overall decent watch.Best part is Kalyan styling and energy 👌👌👌#BroTheAvathar— Kareem (@Kareem_CPT) July 28, 2023

One user shared images from inside the cinema hall and wrote, “#BroTheAvatar FDFS @kamala_cinemas Good Fantasy Emotional Comedy Film Fun & Enjoy…Watchable #PawanKalyan Pakka For PK Fans @PawanKalyan garu #PowerStar @IamSaiDharamTej gud @MusicThaman na bgms & Songs @thondankani na #BRO #BroTheAvathar #Leo #BlockBusterBRO."

A cine-goer by the name of Venky Reviews sais Bro “lacks connect with weak writing and emotions that don’t work." He tweeted, “#Bro Overall the movie had a few good moments but falters overall! Had an interesting storyline with few entertaining scenes/many PK fan moments. However, the rest lacks connect with weak writing and emotions that don’t work. Catered for fans only. Rating: 2.5/5 #BroTheAvatar."

Another user said that the first half of Bro is “below average". He wrote, “#BRO First Half: “BELOW AVERAGE FIRST HALF” Only Positives #PawanKalyan Energetic Performance & #Thaman BGM #SaiDharamTej Below Par Acting, Dragged Scenes, No Proper Story & Lack of Emotional Connect are Negatives #BROReview #BroTheAvatar."

#BRO First Half : “BELOW AVERAGE FIRST HALF”👉Only Positives #PawanKalyan Energetic Performance & #Thaman BGM 👉#SaiDharamTej Below Par Acting, Dragged Scenes, No Proper Story & Lack of Emotional Connect are Negatives#BROReview #BroTheAvatar — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) July 27, 2023

Bro: The Avatar is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. As per reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for a huge sum and Zee Telugu has secured the satellite rights. Alongside Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma and other actors.