Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Sees Dip In Footfall On 4th Day, Mints Rs 5 Crore

On July 28, the movie Bro was released, directed by Samuthirakani and produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma and others. Notably, it marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej.

Bro is a fantasy film exploring the theme of life after death and the opportunity to correct past mistakes. Despite mixed reactions and reviews, the movie had a promising start at the box office and is expected to soon join the coveted Rs 100-crore club. On its fourth day, July 31, the film witnessed a slight drop in collections, earning approximately Rs 5 crore domestically, as per reports. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 69 crore, the reports added.

Fans had high expectations from Pawan Kalyan’s film, resulting in an impressive first-day collection of around Rs 20 crore. On the second day, it collected around Rs 17 crore, and on the third day, it earned approximately Rs 16.9 crore. However, on the fourth day, the film experienced a dip in occupancy rate at only 24 per cent, compared to the first day’s 73 per cent.

Despite the mixed reviews, fans continue to flock to the theatres, indicating the film’s potential to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Bro is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which garnered immense success and recognition in the Tamil industry. The IMDb rating for Bro currently stands at 9.0/10, while the Tamil version received an 8.0/10 rating.

The movie centres around the character Mark, portrayed by Sai Dharam Tej, and The God of Time, played by Pawan Kalyan. It delves into Mark’s mistakes and how he is granted a second chance after his death. Additionally, Bro has managed to enter the one-million-dollar club in the USA from its gross collections.

As per reports, the makers have sold the digital rights to the OTT platform Netflix, which is expected to release the film on September 2.