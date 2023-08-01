Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Sets Another Record, Gets An IMDB Rating Of 9

Telugu film Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in the lead, released this Friday at the big screens. The supernatural fantasy comedy film is directed by Samuthirakani. Its screenplay is written by Trivikram Srinivas. Made under the production of People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Bro is an adaptation of the 2021-Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. Until Sunday, the film managed to earn Rs 64 crore, making it a super hit. Currently, Bro’s total worldwide box office collection has crossed Rs 100-crore mark.

Now, the film has reached another milestone within three days of its release. Bro has got an excellent rating of 9/10 on IMDB (Indian Movie Database). Fans are extremely delighted to witness this achievement. Interestingly, Bro has got a higher rating than Vinodaya Seetham. The original Tamil version has an IMDB rating of 8/10.

This is the sixth film of Pawan Kalyan to cross Rs 100 crore. Earlier, Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Sahab, Katamarayudu, Sardar Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi have also entered the much-coveted club.

Bro unravels the life of an arrogant man who is offered a chance to correct his mistakes after his death. The man is given an ultimatum of 90 days, within which he can undo the things he regrets in life. For example, he used to avoid spending time with his loved ones. With just 90 days in hand, he starts putting his family first. The film is receiving mixed responses from the audiences.

While some believe that Pawan Kalyan’s charm is captivating in the film, the reviews also suggest that he could have toned it down while narrating the story, to make it a faithful remake. Bro released along with the much-awaited Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; but is holding its position at the box office quite well.