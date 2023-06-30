Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bro Teaser Finally Released, And It Was Worth The Wait

The makers of the highly anticipated Telugu movie Bro have unveiled its official teaser, sending fans into a frenzy. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles, alongside Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini, and Tanikella Bharani in supporting characters. Bro marks Sai Dharam Tej’s first on-screen appearance with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

With its release date set for July 28, audiences are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this Telugu masterpiece. The teaser unfolds the uncle-nephew duo’s unmatched swag and captivating chemistry.

So far, the teaser has garnered over 17 million views and the number is climbing rapidly. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “You Can Ignore Bollywood But You Can’t Ignore Pawan Kalyan”. Another user commented, “On behalf of all Pawan Anna fans in the world we wish this movie a great success”.

Penned by Trivikram Srinivas, the film follows the story of an arrogant man who received a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. Keeping the plot under wraps, the film is packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences, rib-tickling moments, and spine-tingling suspense.

Featuring Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash as the female leads, the movie is backed by Vivek Kuchibhotla and T. G. Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

Earlier, the makers made an official announcement that the teaser of ‘Bro’ would be released on Thursday, June 29 at 5:40 PM. Due to unforeseen technical issues, the teaser was delayed by an hour.

With the music composed by S. Thaman, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sujith Vasudev. Adding to the excitement, the movie has a special song featuring the Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela.

Pawan Kalyan is best known for films including Gabbar Singh, Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi, and Agnathavasi - Prince in Exile. The actor is all set to appear in upcoming films including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and OG to name a few. Whereas Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the Telugu horror film, Virupaksha. The actor has an untitled film with Sampath Nandi.