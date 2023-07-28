Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro To Stream On This OTT Giant After Theatrical Release

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro released in theatres today worldwide. Now, reports reveal that the streaming giant Netflix has secured the rights to this. According to reports, the movie has been sold at a high rate as Bro is expected to do good business at box office. The makers are looking forward to the movie being a hit.

Bro is expected to be available on OTT after eight weeks of release. This news is not confirmed as there has been no official announcement on this yet. With Bro hitting theatres this morning, excited fans are eagerly making plans to give it a watch on the big screens. The movie is written by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and TG Vishwa Prasad. The music has been composed by S Thaman. It has been co-written and directed by Samuthirakani, who also acted in the original version of the movie, Vinodhaya Sitham. The cast of the movie also includes Samuthirakani, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and Priya Prakash Varrier. Sujith Vasudev has done the cinematography for the movie.

Bro revolves around an arrogant man named Markandeyulu (played by Sai Dharam Te), who meets the God of time (played by Pawan Kalyan) after death and tries to fix his mistake, demanding a second life. This sets an interesting premise for the movie. The film focuses on two crucial factors: life and time. A serious and emotional story has been portrayed in an entertaining way. Bro’s trailer indicates that only entertainment cannot take the whole movie; instead, core emotions in the film can prove to be a strong strength. The visuals also seem to be grand, which will definitely be a treat for the viewers. The trailer has received immense love from audiences and it has garnered 33 million views.

As of now, Bro has received average reviews. IMDb has given Bro a 7.4 rating. Whether the film will be able to emerge as a hit or not, only time will tell.