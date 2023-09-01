Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG’s Teaser Out On This Date

South star Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Bro. The film, which was released in theatres on July 28, was a disappointment. Now, Pawan Kalyan’s fans are hoping he can redeem himself by delivering a hit film soon. Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his upcoming film titled They Call Him OG. The film’s release date has been kept under wraps. As per recent reports, the makers will be dropping the much-anticipated teaser of They Call Him OG on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday tomorrow, September 2. The production house DVV Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, who have jointly bankrolled the project, recently shared a big update about They Call Him OG on social media. Sharing a picture, the makers revealed that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on September 2 at 10:35 a.m.

Pawan Kalyan will be celebrating his 52nd birthday tomorrow. This has prompted the makers to surprise their fans on this special day. Fans are looking forward to every update about his projects.

Earlier, the makers had dropped They Call Him OG’s poster. On August 28, they shared a poster that showcased a hand with a dragon tattoo, which even had a Chinese text written on it. The hand can be seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “NO FIRST LOOK… Wanted to give an adrenaline rush with the visuals and BGM. Let’s wait for THE #HUNGRYCHEETAH ON SEPTEMBER 2nd. Get your screens and woofers ready.”

According to the reports, Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying the role of a gangster named Ojas Gambheera in the film. Directed by Sujeeth, the film will also have Priyanka Arulmohan, playing the female lead opposite Kalyan, added reports.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arulmohan, another reason why They Call Him OG has been the talk of the town in Telugu cinema is that Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will also be a part of the film. Emraan will reportedly play the antagonist in the film. Recently, the film also made headlines for its intriguing shooting schedule. A media report informs that Pawan Kalyan will be shooting the remaining schedule for the film from October to November.