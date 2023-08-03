Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustad Bhagat Singh's Shoot To Begin In 10 Days

The charismatic actor and politician, Pawan Kalyan, continues to keep himself deeply involved in both Andhra Pradesh politics and his passion for cinema. Amid his busy political commitments, he recently took on the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Seetham, titled Bro, which was directed by Samudrakhani. The film hit the screens on July 28 and received a favourable response from the audience. Riding on this positive momentum, it seems Pawan Kalyan is all set to dive into the filming of his upcoming project, Ustad Bhagat Singh.

There has been some discussion about the delay in the filming of Ustad Bhagat Singh, but recent reports suggest progress in the filming process. Pawan revealed that he had not scheduled the shooting for the movie, prompting Team Shara to quickly make preparations. As per the latest information, the filming is set to commence within the next 10 days.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustad Bhagat Singh stars the talented Sreeleela as the female lead. There are speculations that the movie might be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit Theri. Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have previously worked together on the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which further amplifies the excitement for their current collaboration. The film holds great promise, especially considering the competition from other releases like Project K, Vijay Devarakonda’s Family Star, and Mahesh Guntur Kaaram during the Sankranti period.

The movie Bro, the Telugu remake of Vinodaya Seetham, has been generating intrigue surrounding its OTT release on social media. It is rumoured that the film will be available for streaming on digital platforms starting from September 2, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. This piece of news has created a buzz among fans across social media. Reports suggest that Bro might be accessible on digital platforms five weeks after its theatrical debut. However, an official confirmation regarding the OTT release is still awaited.