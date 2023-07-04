Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Star, Makes Blockbuster Instagram Debut

Pawan Kalyan has finally joined Instagram. The Telugu actor’s debut on the social media platform comes just a day after his brother Nagendra Babu gave fans a hint of his plans. Although the date of his joining the platform wasn’t made clear, it was highly anticipated the actor might mark his presence known directly with his first post. But that wasn’t the case. His entry on Instagram was a hush affair and he is yet left to make his first post, but fans have gone completely gaga over the update.

On Monday, Nagendra Baby posted a story on his account about Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Insta debut. The announcement poster included the silhouette of the star with an amalgamation of his several hit movies including Johnny, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, among others. “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect,” Nagendra Babu captioned the update.

Now, just a day after he shared another story consisting of the link and QR code to Pawan Kalyan’s official Instagram account. Take a look at it here:

It’s to be noted that Pawan Kalyan is already on Twitter where he enjoys a massive fan following of over 5.3 million users. The reason behind the actor joining Instagram remains unclear but his brother has previously specified it is done so that the actor will have additional time to connect with his well-wishers. In just a few hours of joining the social media platform, Pawan Kalyan has amassed more than 4 lakh followers.

Pawan Kalyan belongs to the Allu-Konidela family and is the younger brother of actor Chiranjeevi. He related to host of other big names of Telugu film industry including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej , and Sai Dharam Tej.

In terms of work, Pawan Kalyan has several highly anticipated projects in his kitty including Telugu fantasy comedy Bro alongside Sai Dharam and Tej. Helmed by Samuthirakani, the movie is set to hit the theatres by the end of this month. In addition to this, the actor also has period actioner Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline with Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobbi Deol, and Nargis Fakhri. Set in the backdrop of the 17th century, the release date of the movie hasn’t been made official yet. If this wasn’t enough, the actor has collaborated with Harish Shankar for the Telugu adaptation of the Tamil flick Theri. Titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the actioner will hit the silver screens next year.