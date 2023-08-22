Pawan Kalyan To Shoot For OG's Bangkok Schedule In October: Reports

After receiving praise for his impressive performance in Bro: The Avatar, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his upcoming film OG. The film is among the much-awaited movies of the year. It is set to be a thrilling cinematic experience which promises to be a treat for the fans.

The film is now hitting the headlines for its intriguing shooting schedule. According to reports by Times Of India, the power star has allotted significant time for the shooting of OG. According to the sources of the media house, Pawan Kalyan will be shooting for the film from October to November. In October, the major portion of the film is scheduled to be shot and the actor will be heading to Bangkok, Thailand for the same.

The production team has reportedly undertaken meticulous research and preparation to make sure the scenes in Bangkok are accurate and authentic. For the October schedule, Pawan Kalyan has given 20 days and for November, he has given additional eight days, as per reports.

The specific details of the November schedule of OG have been kept under wraps. The film is directed by Sujeeth and boasts a stellar star cast. Along with Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shreya Reddy, Arjun Das and Harish Uthaman in the crucial roles.

The music and soundtrack of the film is composed by S Thaman. The camera is handled by Ravi K Chandran while the art direction is by AS Prakash. The film is produced by RRR producer DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments.

Coming back to Bro: The Avatar, the film is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The film is directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas. It also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and other actors in crucial roles. The story revolves around Mark essayed by Sai Dharam Tej and the character of God played by Pawan Kalyan, who gives Mark another chance to correct his mistakes.