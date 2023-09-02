Pawan Kalyan Treats His Fans In A Never-seen-before Avatar In This Video

On Pawan Kalyan’s 52nd birthday, the creators of his upcoming movie OG released a special glimpse. Directed by Sujeeth, the film will showcase the Power Star in an entirely new role as a gangster. The actor’s commanding on-screen charisma and action-packed performance are bound to leave you thrilled. Following the teaser’s release, his devoted fans enthusiastically celebrated their beloved star and sent their birthday greetings.

In the glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, the narrator describes it as a “freakin bloodbath" created by a former gangster who is now making a comeback to the underworld. The intensity of this revelation has ignited a fiery storm. The voice-over given by Arjun Das is creating even more hype for the glimpse which has been titled “Hungry Cheetah".

Thaman S, often referred to as a musical “maestro", has been generating buzz for the score he composed for OG for several weeks. However, many remained sceptical until they actually heard it. With the release of the #HungryCheetah glimpse, there’s no denying the truth. Thaman’s background music lives up to the expectations, delivering an exceptionally powerful soundtrack that leaves his fans thoroughly amazed and surprised.

Thaman’s music has always been loud and clear, but this time, his selection of instruments and the way he incorporated the echoes into Pawan Kalyan’s shouts are truly outstanding. There’s no doubt that when it comes to background music, Thaman is on a whole different level. OG has showcased his prowess once again.

OG marks the debut of Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist in Telugu cinema. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and also stars Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. The talented crew behind the movie includes editor Navin Nooli, production designer AS Prakash and VFX supervisor Rajeev Rajasekharan.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Bro which had a decent run at the box office and minted around Rs 110 crore.