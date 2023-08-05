Pawan Kalyan's Look From His Next Film OG To Be Unveiled On This Date

Pawan Kalyan is currently dominating the headlines with the excellent performance of his film Bro that hit the big screens on July 28. He is now awaiting the release of his other much-anticipated film, tentatively titled, They Call Him OG which is expected to release in cinemas in December 2024.

Now there are reports that have caused tremendous buzz around this film. As per the reports, OG’s makers will unveil the first look of Pawan Kalyan from this film on August 15. As of now, there are no confirmed reports regarding the first look and Kalyan’s role in OG.

According to the reports, he will play the role of gangster Ojas Gambheera in OG directed by Sujeeth. Reportedly, makers have wrapped up more than 60% shooting of the film. Actress Priyanka Arulmohan has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Kalyan, the reports added.

Besides Kalyan’s yet-to-be-released look, another update that made OG, the talk of the tinsel town in Telugu cinema, is Emraan Hashmi’s first look. For those who don’t know, Emraan will play the role of antagonist in OG and recently shared his first look on Instagram in which he looks menacing. He wrote in the caption, “Yudham modalupettadaniki nenu vastuna! And excited to be a part of #OG, and very glad to be working along with #Pawankalyan Garu and with Director @sujeethsign brilliance. Thank you #Danayya Garu and @ashwiinmani @dvvmovies."

Fans loved the look and one of them commented, “Welcome to South Cinema." Another wished Emraan for his successful journey in Telugu cinema.

OG also stars Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Shreya Reddy. DVV Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film. Some of Kalyan’s followers are disappointed with the reports of OG being inspired by a Hollywood film. Not only OG, there are reports that Kalyan’s other film Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s idea is also lifted.

Reportedly, the film has been inspired by Vijay’s film Theri and has been remade in Telugu as Policeodu. As per the reports, Kalyan has been trying to take a safer route only by acting in remakes after the release of his last original Agnathavasi- Prince in Exile. This is because remakes of hit films have lesser chances of failing at the box office.