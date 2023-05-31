Pawan Kalyan's Shoes In Bro's Poster Cost Rs 1 Lakh: Reports

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Adding to the buzz, the makers recently unveiled a motion poster of the film. The movie buffs admired the Power Star’s fashionable look in the poster. Meanwhile, some fans went a step further and even found out the price of the shoes worn by the actor. It might be exciting to know that the sneakers called Cobras from Giuseppe Zanotti cost around Rs 1.01 lakh, as per reports. The poster features the uncle-nephew duo of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej posing next to a bike. Both of them are dressed in casual attires, winning hearts with their rugged charm.

Bro is an official remake of the Tamil drama Vinodhaya Sitham. Just like the original drama, the Telugu remake has also been helmed by director Samuthirakani. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of God, the character which was played by Samuthirakani in the original film. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier have been roped in as the female leads of the film along with Rohini, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza and Surya Srinivas.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios, filmmaker Trivikram has provided the screenplay and dialogues for the Bro. The music for the film has been composed by renowned composer S Thaman. Bro is scheduled to release on July 28.

Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan will also play the lead in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial action-adventure drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In addition to this, the actor also has Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his kitty. He has further collaborated with Sahoo fame director Sujeeth for his next titled OG.