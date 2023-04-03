People Advise Me Not To Marry Again: Shweta Tiwari On 2 Failed Marriages

Shweta Tiwari gained a large fan base after playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Despite going on to work on some of the most popular daily soaps, she has had a lot of problems in her personal life. In an interview, the actress once discussed her two failed marriages and her experience with domestic violence. Shweta was previously married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary but the couple got divorced in 2007. She later married Abhinav Kohli and they too got divorced in 2019. From her first marriage, Shweta Tiwari has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, and from her second marriage, she has a son named Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari spoke with Bollywood Bubble last year about her two failed marriages and how she reacted when people advised her not to marry for the third time. She also discussed how people treat a wife-beater while expecting a woman to remain in the marriage.

Shweta Tiwari said that after her two failed marriages, people used to approach and advise her not to get married for the third time. She shared, “You be in a live-in relationship for 10 years and leave, no one will question you but if you walk out of a marriage after two years, everyone will say, ‘How many times will she get married?’ People walk up to me to tell me ‘Don’t get married a third time.’ Will I ask them? Who are they? Are they paying for my wedding? This is my decision. This is my life.”

She further said, “People on Instagram tell me that I got married twice and my daughter will marry five times. But maybe she won’t get married at all. Whatever she has already seen, maybe she won’t. Maybe because of what she has seen, she can choose wisely."

Talking about her being subjected to domestic violence, the actress said, “In a middle-class family, since childhood, you are told to compromise, to adjust. People tell you a one-two slap is nothing. But my mother never said any such thing. They asked ‘what will happen to the kids (if she walks out of the marriage)?’ But when I first got separated at the age of 27, I realized what can happen because as a kid, seeing your parents fight every day or seeing their father walking in drunk is worse than being brought up by a single parent.”

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita. The story follows Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters, despite her difficult circumstances. Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande and Shweta Gulati appear alongside Shweta on the show. Since its premiere in September 2022, Main Hoon Aparajita has received positive feedback from audiences for its storyline and outstanding performances by the actors.

