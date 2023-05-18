‘People Commenting On My Breast Size’: Neelima Rani On Being Body-shamed

Actress Neelima Rani has recently broken her silence on people commenting on her weight, post the birth of her second child. Neelima made her debut in the film industry as a child artist in the film Devarmagan, starring Kamal Haasan. Although Neelima did not bag a lead role in films, she was cast in movies such as Naan Mahaan Alla, Mozhi, Rajati Raja, and Santhosh Subramaniam. Soon after giving birth to her second daughter Advaita, Neelima had to face the brunt of trolls, due to her weight gain.

In an interaction with a media portal, Neelima revealed that there were many reasons for her weight gain, but she preferred not to cite any one of them. “People are commenting about my breast size also,” shared a discontented Neelima.

The actress said that she breastfeeds her daughter. Even after addressing this issue, the actress lamented that people continue commenting on her breasts and physical appearance. Now, the actress just turns a deaf ear to the remarks. “What is the point? So, I just let the comments pass," added Neelima, quite disappointed.

Neelima got hitched to associate director Esai Vanan in 2008. There is a 12-year age gap between the couple. The age difference has also made Esai a victim of trolling, said the actress. In the same interview, Neelima said that the naysayers do not even stop to pass derogatory remarks about her husband.

“Whenever I go anywhere with my husband, people ask me if he is my grandfather,” shared Neelima. The Vani Rani actress added that his husband likes to sport a salt-and-pepper hairstyle. He is not fond of dyeing his hair and prefers to remain natural. Although Neelima tries her best to ignore the critics’ body shing of her husband, she emphasised that she was not okay with people dragging their kids into the matter.

On the work front, Neelima Rani was last seen in a small role in director NS Ponkumar’s action drama August 16 1947 headlined by Gautham Karthik and Revathy.