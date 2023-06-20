'People Used To Make Unwarranted Comments About My Skin Colour': Ashish Vidyarthi

June 19 marked the 60th birthday celebration of popular Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi. Recently, he has been the subject of conversation for his second marriage. He has gained recognition for his powerful performances, particularly as a villain, both in Hindi and South Indian films. However, before achieving success, he encountered numerous challenges and setbacks in his life. Not only has his professional journey been eventful, but his personal life has also often attracted significant attention.

During an old interview, Ashish Vidyarthi shared his experiences of facing derogatory remarks and comments about his dark complexion, which deeply affected him. Recalling his upbringing in Delhi, he mentioned that people used to make unwarranted comments about his skin colour.

These comments varied from affectionate teasing to disrespectful remarks. He emphasised that such name-calling based on complexion, which is now considered unacceptable, was prevalent during that time. Reflecting on silencing such individuals, Vidyarthi expressed that it is challenging to silence everyone, as it is not possible to shut the mouths of all those who engage in such behaviour.

Ashish Vidyarthi also acknowledged that people have often misunderstood his resilience towards such derogatory comments. He openly accepts his dark complexion and chooses to disregard people’s hurtful words. He remains unaffected by these remarks and firmly believes that those who wish to speak will continue to do so. This mindset stems from his upbringing and personal values.

The actor surprised his fans when he announced his second marriage recently to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The couple’s wedding photos gained significant attention on social media, sparking widespread discussions.

Unfortunately, this decision also attracted a considerable amount of trolling and negative comments. Before his second marriage, Ashish Vidyarthi had been in a 21-year-long marriage with Rajoshi Barua. However, their marital life encountered difficulties, leading to their subsequent divorce.

Ashish Vidyarthi, born on June 19, 1962, in Thalassery, has acted in around 11 different languages throughout his career. Beginning with Kannada films, he garnered fame by portraying negative characters in numerous film industries such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

He has also received numerous accolades including the National Award, Star Screen Award, Filmfare Award, and Nandi Award for his outstanding performance in the Telugu film Minugurulu in 2014.