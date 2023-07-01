'People Will Decide': Maamannan Director On Whether It Was Inspired By Ex-speaker Dhanapal

The Tamil film Maamannan was released in theatres on Thursday. This political drama features a star-studded cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in lead roles, with direction by Mari Selvaraj.

Recently, reports suggested that a portion of Maamannan was inspired by the life of former AIADMK Speaker P Dhanapal. When asked about this, Selvaraj responded by saying that it is up to the audience to decide. Fans who have already watched the movie have commented that Vadivelu’s character in the film bears similarities to former Speaker Dhanapal. P Dhanapal served as the 13th Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, there were claims that Maamannan is a “propaganda film". The flag of a fictional political party depicted in the movie is designed with two colours, red and black, resembling the party flag of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Based on this, some reports raised questions about whether Maamannan is a “propaganda film", made specifically keeping in mind the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who portrays the character Athiveeran ‘Veera’ in Maamannan, is a member of DMK. He also holds the position of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. The actor responded to the flag controversy by stating that “whosoever has done this, is just a mistake that can be rectified later".

The political aspect surrounding the film seems to be gaining attention every day. Reports indicate that on the release day of Maamannan in Arani, Tiruvannamalai district, members of the DMK party celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing tickets and sweets to 300 fans.

Maamannan also attracted controversy when two 80-foot-long cutouts of actor and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and film director Mari Selvaraj were erected in front of a theatre complex ahead of the film’s release. This action violated a court order that prohibits the display of cutouts in theatres.