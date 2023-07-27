Pete Davidson To Complete 50 Hours Of Community Service After Reckless Driving Charges

American comedian Pete Davidson finds himself on an 18-month ‘diversion programme’ after facing charges of reckless driving in connection with the Beverly Hills car crash that occurred earlier this year. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to PEOPLE that as part of the programme, Davidson will be required to complete 50 hours of community service.

The diversion programme also mandates that Davidson attend 12 hours of traffic school and participate in educational visits to either a morgue or hospital in addition to community service. Furthermore, the LA County District Attorney’s Office has emphasised that Davidson must make restitution and diligently follow all rules throughout this time.

Notably, Davidson has the option to fulfil his community service in New York at the New York City Fire Department, where his father, Scott, had served as a firefighter. Davidson’s father tragically lost his life in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In a statement to the news outlet, the New York City Fire Department expressed their warm welcome to Davidson, acknowledging his connection as the son of a 9/11 hero and stating that they would be delighted to provide him with the opportunity to complete his required community service within their department.

The incident in question occurred in March while Davidson was driving with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. Their Mercedes reportedly veered off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into a house in a Los Angeles suburb.

TMZ reports suggest that in June Davidson was charged with one count of misdemeanour reckless driving, as was confirmed to PA by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA). At the time, the LACDA asserted that Davidson’s reckless driving was the cause of the serious collision with the house. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the collision.

This recent development follows reports that Davidson sought in-patient therapy in a Pennsylvania facility to address his struggles with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Saturday Night Live alum has been a vocal advocate for mental health treatment. A close source to Davidson told PEOPLE that he is receiving unwavering support from his friends and family during this challenging time.