‘Phantom Boys Made My Life’: Kangana Is All Praise For Vikramaditya Motwane

Actress Kangana Ranaut owes her “success” to Vikramaditya Motwane. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress re-shared a video that shows the filmmaker praising Kangana in an interview. The caption in the video read, “Blast from the past: Motwane praising Kangana for her versatility and acting skills.” Responding to the same, the Manikarnika actress wrote that she “owes all of her success” to the man who produced her National Award-winning film Queen. It was directed by Vikas Behl, who was also a member of now-dissolved Phantom Studios. Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “Arey yaar he is the producer of my film Queen… Phantom boys made my life, I owe all my success to them.” Check out the post below:

Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her admiration for the Amazon Prime historical series Jubilee, which Vikramaditya Motwane produced. The actress took to her social media platform to applaud the show’s performers and commend the program as a whole. Kangana Ranaut spoke highly of the period drama series Jubilee, calling it “splendid,” “spectacular,” and an “absolutely sublime drama series.” She added, “The seed of the Golden age of Hindi cinema was sown in the ashes of partition and the aftermath of World War 2… The drama character’s resemblance to the most iconic stalwarts of that era is rather uncanny… It brings alive all the folklore and legends of the golden age we daydream about till today … beyond wonderful… A must-watch.”

Additionally, she continued expressing affection towards the show’s producer, Motwane. She wrote, “Motwane in all his glory shines like the golden age of Indian cinema.” Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Kangana is eagerly anticipating the release of the political thriller Emergency, which she has directed as well. In the film, she portrays the role of ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Post that, she will also be seen in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 alongside Radhika Sarathkumar and Raghava Lawrence. The film is currently in its post-production. Kangana will also star in Sarvesh Mewara’s upcoming film Tejas. The movie also stars Anshul Chauhan, Anuj Khurana and Varun Mitra. The project is also currently in its post-production stage.

Vikramaditya Motwane, on the other hand, is busy with a film that stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

