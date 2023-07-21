‘Phone Will Be Off:’ Prajakta Mali Updates Fans As She Embarks On Her Spiritual Journey

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame actress Prajakta Mali is a known name in the Marathi film industry. Apart from being an entertainer, she is also a spiritual person. Her social media is proof. Currently, she is at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s The Art of Living — Triveni Ashram in Bangalore. She posted a series of photos from the ashram premises on her Instagram. In the photos, Prajakta can be seen donning a casual oversized tee, harem pants and slippers. She kept her hair open, opted for a no-makeup look and wore pearl earrings. “No matter how many home-owners I have in my life; Art of Living Ashram was, is and will be my favourite place,” captioned Prajakta, adding, “Passionately dispassionate. (Can be an asylum at any time..) advance course..detox mode on. The phone will be off.”

Her fans showered her with blessings on her spiritual journey. “Absolutely true, Happy Silence and self-discovery,” commented one user. “Prajakta, this is a good message for every generation,” said another user. Many fans inquired about the place, asking about the location. Some dropped red heart emojis for her.

In February this year, Prajakta made news for attending a session by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whom she considers her guru. Her video, where she was seen asking her guru a question on marriage, went viral. Prajakta was seen asking him: “Is marriage compulsory?” To which, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar replied that it isn’t a requirement. “We just have to be happy. Be happy married or be happy single,” he answered.

Recently, Prajakta Mali also made headlines for buying her dream farmhouse. She had shared photos of her farmhouse at Karjat, which is near nature, on Instagram a few days back. Karjat is a short distance away from Mumbai.

Prajakta revealed that she had taken a huge loan to buy this farmhouse. After purchasing the farmhouse, Prajakta directly reached Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Triveni Ashram. “Dream come true… Happy owner of my dream “Farm House”. (In the lap of the mountain, in the presence of nature, this was the condition. Got the house I wanted)”, she had captioned her post.