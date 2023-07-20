Phool Aur Patthar To Suraj, A Look At The Superhit Bollywood Films Of 1966

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra is a powerhouse performer. He has proved his mettle in a career spanning six decades. He made his way to the hearts of the audience with films like Sholay and Chupke Chupke. Dharmendra emerged as a star within 6 years of his debut. His other contemporary stars like Rajendra Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor and Manoj Kumar were lagging behind him. Dharmendra stormed the box office in 1966 with the film Phool Aur Patthar, directed by OP Ralhan. That year, many other films too proved to be a hit at the box office. The list below compiles the names of those films, which ruled the audience’s hearts in 1966.

Phool Aur Patthar (August 14, 1966) – This film revolves around a young criminal named Shakti Singh aka Shaaka (Dharmendra). He decides to reform himself for a widowed woman named Shanti Devi (Meena Kumari). Dharmendra was nominated for Filmfare Award for this film under the Best Actor category.

Suraj (March 25, 1966) - Next in the line of hit films in 1966 is Suraj, directed by T Prakash Rao. This film narrates the storyline of Maharaja Vikram (David Abraham). He decides to get his daughter Anuradha (Vyjayanthimala) married to his commander’s son, Pratap (Ajit Khan). Bandit Suraj (Rajendra Kumar) abducts her on the way to Pratap’s coronation.

Mera Saaya (January 1, 1966) - Mera Saaya, starring Sunil Dutt as Lawyer Thakur Rakesh Singh, was the third hit film at the box office in 1966. Directed by Raj Khosla, it revolves around a lawyer’s wife (Sadhana Shivdasani), who is dead. Another woman who is identical in appearance is accused of aiding a gang of bandits. She claims to be the lawyer’s wife.

Teesri Manzil (October 21, 1966) – Teesri Manzil, starring Shammi Kapoor in the lead role, was the fourth blockbuster film of the year. It revolves around Sunita (Asha Parekh). She blames a nightclub drummer Rocky for the suspicious death of her sister and seeks revenge. Vijay Anand directed this film, which was written by Nasir Hussain.

Love In Tokyo (1966) – Directed by Pramod Chakravorty, this film is about Gayatri Devi (Lalita Pawar) who wants her son Ashok (Joy Mukherjee) to marry Sarita (Lata Bose), whom she has chosen for him. Ashok is in love with Asha (Asha Parekh). A romantic comedy, Love In Tokyo was the fifth film to perform brilliantly at the box office.