Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has been delivering phenomenal performances one film at a time. Sen, who is all set to release his upcoming directorial debut Das Ka Dhamki, has now signed his 10th film. The film will be directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Bankrolled by noted producer Ram Tullari under his banner SRT Entertainments, the film is tentatively titled VS10. With music by Jakes Bejoy, the cinematography of the film will be handled by Manoj Reddy.

Recently, the makers released the posters of the film VS10 and it is now garnering huge attention among the masses. The grand launch event of the film took place yesterday with several prominent guests in attendance.

Check out the pictures here:

The caption of the post reads, “Our #ProductionNo7, the highly anticipated ‘Mass ka Das’ @VishwakSenActor’s #VS10 begins with a Puja ceremony!”

Touted to be a fun ride, the film is expected to go on floors next month. Producer Ram Talluri’s wife Rajini sounded the clapboard. Meanwhile, writer-filmmaker Macha Ravi switched on the camera. Director Ravi Teja Mullapudi directed the first shot.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen’s directorial Das Ka Dhamki is going to hit the big screen on March 22. Besides Vishwak sen, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. Penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, the film will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, along with Telugu.

With music by Leon James, the film is jointly produced by Onemai Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. For the unversed, the trailer of the film was released earlier and it has been garnering huge traction among the audience.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Vishwak Sen Is Not Simply Acting. He Is Just Living In His Character." Another user wrote, “Advance Congratulations to the entire team From Mahesh Babu fans." One user also wrote, “Vishwak Sen is not just a record breaker, he is a record maker."

On the professional front, Vishwak Sen is best known for films like HIT, Faluknuma Das and Vellipomakey. Some of his other projects include Mukhachitram, Unstoppable with NBK, Ori Devuda and Paagal. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Stop Rape, Oh My Kadavule and Das Ka Dhamki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here