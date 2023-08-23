Pics: Vaani Kapoor's 35th Birthday In Dubai With Friends Is All Things Fun

Vaani Kapoor’s journey in the Indian film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Since her debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, she has left an indelible mark with diverse roles in films such as War, Befikre, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Recently, the actress celebrated her 35th birthday on August 23 with her close friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and Raashii Khanna. The internet is now abuzz with captivating photos from the joyous celebration.

In the pictures, Vaani Kapoor exudes elegance, donning a captivating silver gown with subtle makeup and a chic top bun. The actress radiates joy as she strikes poses alongside her companions, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, and Raashii Khanna, capturing candid moments that reflect the genuine friendship and energies of the day. Sharing the pictures, Raashii wrote, “Normal from far, far from normal! Happy birthday my darling sister Vaani Kapoor. Wish you all the happiness in the world, now and forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

The photos shared by Anushka Ranjan show a strong bond between the friends. In the caption, Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Vaanssss! You’re normal from far and far from normal but you’re my ray of sunshine always. Wish you only the best always!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush (@anushkaranjan)

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a captivating series of photos. For her special day, Vaani Kapoor donned a mesmerising black bodycon dress that accentuated her curves flawlessly. Her hair, elegantly tied in a bun, exuded a touch of sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vaani Kapoor spent her day shopping, gourmet dining, and unwinding at some of Dubai’s most opulent hotels. The star-studded itinerary further comprised activities like dune buggy racing and desert safaris.

Work-wise, Vaani Kapoor has exciting projects lined up in her kitty. The actress is gearing up for an exciting OTT project titled Mandala Murders in collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF). In the series, she will be sharing the screen with Surveen Chawla and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Furthermore, she has joined hands with Maddock Films for the upcoming comedy movie Sarvagunn Sampann where she will share the screen opposite Ishwak Singh and Raghubir Yadav.