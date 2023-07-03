Pictures From Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro Leaked, Fans Speculate Foreign Location

Telugu film industry has several films, including those featuring popular stars, in the offing. Only a handful of these films manage to capture attention and generate high expectations from the beginning.

One notable example is Bro, a highly anticipated project that brings together Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The buzz surrounding this film is steadily growing, as it promises to be a thrilling collaboration. The film is receiving the attention it deserves.

Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani is directing the movie. The shooting of this film commenced in February last year. With consecutive schedules, the talkie portions were completed at an impressive pace. However, there has been speculation regarding the need to shoot a song sequence featuring Sai Dharam Tej. Recently, intriguing stills from the film were leaked, generating diverse opinions among the audience.

It has been reported that the shooting of a song sequence for Bro is taking place in a foreign location. The reason for this disclosure is the emergence of the photos featuring Sai Dharam Tej and actress Ketika Sharma at the shooting location.

In the stills, Sai Tej can be seen sitting stylishly, while the heroine appears to be walking with a cute expression. The actor looks handsome in the pictures compared to his lazy look in Virupaksha. Upon seeing the photos, some fans expressed frustration, questioning the duration of the shooting process.

In Bro, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are playing the roles of warrior heroines. This film is being produced by People’s Media Factory, with renowned writer and director Trivikram working on the dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman is composing the music for the film. Bro is set to release on July 28. The movie is a remake of the film Vinodhaya Sitham.