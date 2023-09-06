Pilla Zamindar To Dasara, Throwback To Nani's Critically Acclaimed Films As He Completes 15 Years

Ghanta Naveen Babu also popularly known as Nani is one of the popular faces of the Telugu Movie Industry. The actor gained recognition from the movie Ashta Chamma which was released in 2008. It was written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film was an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play The Importance of Being Earnest. The actor has now completed 15 years on September 5 in the cinema industry. On this occasion, let’s revisit some of the finest performances by the actor.

Pilla Zamindar (2011)

After his debut movie, the actor gained fame but not much success. His 2011 movie Pilla Zamindar became a commercial success and he became a popular actor. It was written and directed by G Ashok. The film starred Nani, actress Haripriya and Bindu Madhavi in lead roles. The performance of Nani was appreciated by critics and audiences worldwide.

Eega (2012)

This bilingual movie also became a major hit in the career of the actor. It starred the Kannada superstar Sudeep Kichcha, Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The movie was written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi by the name of Makhi. The film was also loved by the Hindi Movie audience.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2012)

This film gave Nani the Filmfare award in the best award category for this film. It was written and directed by Maruthi. Actor Nani and actress Lavanya Tripathi played the lead role in this romantic comedy film. The movie was also a commercial success as it earned Rs 50 crore at the box office. It was made with a budget of Rs 7-9 crore.

Dasara (2023)

The recently released film is one of the highest-grossing movies for the actor. It was written and directed by the debutant director Srikanth Odela. The movie had Keerthy Suresh, Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Shamna Kasim in prominent roles.

Jersey (2019)

Jersey is one of the most popular films of Natural Star Nani’s career. The film was released in 2019 and was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film was a sports drama that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in prominent roles. The project received a great response from the audience and it became a huge hit. Considering the success of the film, Jersey was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.