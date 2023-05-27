Pink To Andhadhun, Small-Budget Bollywood Films That Did Wonders At Box Office

Bollywood films were usually associated with grand sets, exotic foreign locations, and a star-studded cast. Makers invested huge sums of money into the production process, to make the film appealing to the masses. Even today, movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Brahmastra, and Pathaan, boast an expensive budget. While some succeed in earning the big bucks, others tank at the box office. But, as Hindi cinema continues to evolve, small-budget films are also doing wonders at the box office, drawing in movie buffs and minting millions. Here’s a list of some low-budget Bollywood films that have performed better than the big-budget ones.

Pink

This 2016 Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial touched on sensitive topics like consent and that a “no means a no.” A powerful take on societal stigmas attached to modern women, Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles. The film, which was released on September 16, 2016, was made on a budget of Rs 29 crore. But it earned Rs 108 crore worldwide at the box office.

Stree

A fresh take on horror comedy, Stree gave us good laughter while also sending chills down our spine. Most importantly, it also spoke volumes on female oppression. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with their powerful performances. Made on a budget of just Rs 24 crore, Stree collected a total of Rs 171 crore at the box office.

Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s top-notch acting prowess and easy-breezy chemistry made Badhaai Ho a super hit. Not to forget Neena Gupta’s exceptional stint as a mother of a 25-year-old who gets pregnant amid all the frowns from the people around. This comedy-drama amassed Rs 219 crore on a budget of Rs 29 crore.

Hindi Medium

Starring the late actor Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles, Hindi Medium revolved around the difficulties surrounding school admissions. Amidst commercial films, the masses found this Saket Chaudhary directorial to be quite relatable, helping the film to garner Rs 91.85 crore. It was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore.

Andhadhun

Andhadhun served us with an edge-of-the-seat thriller, keeping us hooked from the beginning while leaving us with questions at the end. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu’s acting was highly appreciated by the critics while Radhika Apte’s performance also sealed the deal for the movie. On a budget of just Rs 32 crore, this black comedy thriller collected Rs 114 crore in total.