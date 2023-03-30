Piyush Mishra is a man of many talents, including being one of the most iconic actors of all time, an exceptionally versatile lyricist, a thought-provoking writer and a cinematic genius. He is one of those stars of the industry who have made their place in the industry through hard work. The actor was once a teacher who later pursued acting and is now regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Recently, Piyush Mishra talked about the untouched part of his life and surprised everyone with some revelations.

In his book, Piyush Mishra revealed many secrets about his life. The actor claimed that he lacked the ability, as well as the desire, to write an autobiography. He said, “I am writing a novel.” He also shared how difficult it is to write a book.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also mentioned his first love in the book. He tells that when he was in 10th grade, he fell in love with his teacher Miss Ginger. She was from Kerala and was very beautiful. She would often call Piyush and request him to sing. His teacher was so impressed with him that she used to eat food with him and also made him taste some south Indian dishes. Among the laughter and jokes, the two grew closer, and the teacher kissed Piyush on the cheek. Piyush was always told by the teacher that he should have been born ten years ago.

One of the parts of the book also revealed that his aunt sexually abused him. In the book, the actor described how one day, when there were very few people left in the school, the teacher was listening to Piyush sing like it was every day. After singing the song, Piyush became emotional while mentioning this incident. Seeing this, the teacher also became emotional and there was a lip kiss between the two.

After this, someone saw this incident between these two and informed his family. Piyush’s father beat him with a stick and he got expelled from the school as well. The teacher also quit her job and left. When Piyush fell in love again, he was in college. In those days, he was 20 years old. At the behest of his father, he was admitted to a medical college. During this, he met a 28-year-old girl and he fell in love with her beauty and innocence.

Piyush became friends with the girl and the two began to hang out together. Piyush’s father was well-known in Gwalior, so there was no delay in returning home. However, both were just friends. The love was one-sided but even then his mother’s temper flared. She arrived at that girl’s office and when Piyush came to know about this, he cut his wrist in rage. The actor’s relationship with his father also ended on that day. Piyush decided that from then on, he would address his father as Sir.

Piyush eventually enrolled in the National School of Drama and relocated to Delhi. He met Priya Narayanan at NSD and eloped and married her. Piyush and Priya have been married for 28 years. Josh and Jai are the names of their two children.

