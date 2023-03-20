Piyush Mishra Talks About the Failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Says 'I Don't know...'

Ranbir Kapoor has delivered another hit with Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His previous film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was also a huge blockbuster at the box office. But his big comeback film Shamshera was a dud and failed miserably to pull the audience to the theatres. Piyush Mishra who served as a dialogue writer and lyricist for one of the songs ‘Hunkara’ has now opened up about the film’s failure.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra shared that even he is clueless why Karan Malhotra’s flick turned out to be such a big failure. He shared, “I also didn’t understand why it didn’t work. People said it didn’t work due to the script. I think we have already seen fantastic stunts so many times. Now you will have to compete with them, the revolution in the South. Baahubali was not merely CGI, it also had a very solid script."

He further explained, “To compete with a Baahubali, you will have to write an equally brilliant script. Pushpa also had a very good script, it wasn’t made just like that. Adding CGI is only beneficial when you have a solid script, CGI without script is of no use. I don’t know what went wrong with Shamshera but I will be more careful in future."

Previously, Ronit Roy had addressed Shamshera’s failure too while talking to Bollywood Bubble. He had said, “I know for a fact how much of hard work has gone into Shamshera, starting from Yash Raj’s unit, to Karan Malhotra, to all the actors. There weren’t just four or five actors. The crowd had about a 100 actors. The way it was shot, the dust, the sun, the smoke… It was not easy to shoot that film, and the precision with which Karan shot it… His blood and sweat went into that film.”

He further added, “I wouldn’t say I feel bad, but it’s not something that you can digest so easily. And it’s years of blood and sweat. I’m not the only person working hard; 300 people worked hard for it. It doesn’t feel nice when a film tanks like that. It’s a labour of love.”

The story of Shamshera was set in the 1800s, it followed a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British rule. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist along with seasoned actors like Saurabh Shukla, Iravati Harshe and Craig McGinlay. Made on an extravagant budget of Rs Rs 150 crore, the film could only collect Rs 65 crore globally.

