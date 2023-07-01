Plans To Release Namo Bhootatma 2 Are Underway, Says Director Murali Master

Do you remember the 2014 Kannada movie Namo Bhootatma? The horror comedy was the directorial debut of Murali Master. The film’s cast consisted of actors Komal Kumar, Iswarya Menon, Anaswara Kumar, Gayathri Iyer and Harish Raj. It was a remake of the Tamil film Yaamirukka Bayamey, which itself is the remake of a Korean film called The Quiet Family.

Choreographer-turned-director Murali Master, in an exclusive interview with News18 Kannada, opened up about the upcoming sequel of Namo Bhootatma.

He said that he is happy that the sequel was completed in a year, as promised. According to Murali, Namo Bhootatma 2’s story and screenplay have been done by him. Murali further added that the sequel has a lot of comedy, even though the title is that of a horror film. Talking about the story of the sequel, he shared that it is different from the first part of the movie. He confidently added that the film will hook the audience. “There is no ghost story here. There’s a different story in this movie. Don’t think this is a horror movie as the title suggests; there is a hint of humour flowing here,” he was quoted saying.

He also talked about the first film briefly, and he said that it was well-received by the audience.

Murali said many comedians have worked in Namo Bhootatma 2. “The sequel’s cast includes actors Komal Kumar, Lekha, Mimicry Gopi, Mahantesh, Govinde Gowda, Rudresh, Monika and Varun Raj. Cinematographer Halesh S brought them together on screen,” he said.

He further revealed that the film has been completed. “We have already finished all the work on the film. Release plans are now underway. But waiting for the censor,” shared Murali, adding that they are planning to release the film by the end of July or early August this year. The teaser of the film was released today at 11:30 am. It was unveiled by actor Dhruva Sarja. The music for the film is being handled by Arun Andrews. The shooting, which started in December last year, was held in Bengaluru.