PM Modi Pens Condolence Letter to Satish Kaushik's Wife, She Replies His Words 'Worked as a Balm'

PM Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolences to Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi a few days after his sudden demise. The news of the letter was shared by Anupam Kher on Instagram. In the letter, written in Hindi, PM Modi offered his support to the family during their difficult times. Anupam not only shared the letter but also helped Shashi put forward her reply to the Prime Minister.

In her response, Shashi Kaushik wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life."

Netizens were moved by this gesture from the Prime Minister. Several of them took to the comment section to express their thoughts. One of them wrote, “Satish Ji will always be remembered!" Another one commented,

“Narendra Modi, we love you like anything and for me you are motivation for doing hard work and @AnupamPKher sir you have a big loss in your life by losing your best friend 🙏" Someone else said, “Satish Kaushik was a pure gem of our cinema 🎦 what a talented man he was..OM Shanti." Others spammed the comment section with heart emojis and folded hand emojis.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66 on March 9. Anupam Kher was the one who broke the news of Satish’s sudden demise. He also stood with the family as the last rites and funeral took place. Several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan visited Satish’s house to pay their last respects.

It is also reported that Anupam Kher, who is Satish Kaushik’s close friend, will be holding a prayer meeting for him on March 21. The late actor’s family will also be holding a Pagdi Rasam ceremony for him. Besides the veteran actor’s family members, his close film industry friends will also be present.

