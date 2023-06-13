PM Narendra Modi Extends Blessings To Newlywed Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa

Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh got married to entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa on June 5. The couple hosted a lavish reception at Tripura Vasini, Palace Ground in Bengaluru on June 7. The party saw many prominent faces from the entertainment and political industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend the reception party but due to prior commitments, he could not attend the reception party but has reportedly sent a congratulatory message to the newly-married couple.

It is reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to Sumalatha Ambareesh, the mother of Abhishek Ambareesh and an independent Lok Sabha MP, expressing his gratitude for the wedding invitation. The letter stated that although he was unable to attend the wedding, he extended his best wishes to the newly-married couple, hoping that their life would be filled with love and happiness. PM Modi concluded the letter by congratulating Abhishek and Aviva.

Earlier the actor shared a picture with PM Modi as he met the latter in New Delhi. “A real honour and privilege to have met our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Abishek wrote in the caption of the post.

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa reportedly met during a fashion event and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple chose to make their relationship official earlier, this year. On December 11, last year, the two exchanged rings in an intimate engagement ceremony.

The couple has shared their wedding picture from their D-Day. The couple had a traditional South Indian wedding. For the day, Abishek wore an Ivory kurta and dhoti while Aviva looked royal in the traditional pink Kanjiwaram silk saree which she paired with temple gold jewellery.

Abishek Ambareesh made his debut with the 2019 film Amar and will be next seen in Bad Manners and Kaali. The actor’s father, Ambareesh, was a well-known actor and former Lok Sabha member. On the other hand, Aviva Bidapa is a well-known model, fashion designer, TV personality, and successful media entrepreneur.