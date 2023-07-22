PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Singer Mukesh On His 100th Birth Anniversary; Check It Out

Mukesh was one of the most iconic playback singers in our country. Born Mukesh Chand Mathur in Delhi on July 22, 1923, the singer has given us so many beautiful melodies which even the younger generation hums to date. The national-film award winner was known for lending voice to stars including Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, to name a few.

Earlier in the day, his grandson Neil Nitin Mukesh had paid his tributes to the legendary singer on his 100th birth anniversary. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also offered his remembrance.

On Saturday, Narendra Singh Modi tweeted through his official Twitter handle, “Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations."

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his love and adulation for his late grandfather in an interview with Times Of India. He told the portal, “I wish I had got the chance to meet him and hug him. I wish I had got some of the love that he spread among his family and his fans. My grandmother compensated his absence in my life. She never let me feel the absence of my grandfather. Of course, when my father tells me the stories of his childhood, I get an idea about how my grandfather was and I’ve come closer to my grandfather through his stories. I feel that he’s very close to my heart. I have been borrowing his items from my grandmother ever since my childhood and I use at least one of his items in my films."

The actor continued, “My biggest dream is to bring his life’s story to the audience. Today’s generation might not be aware of Mukesh Ji’s stories that my generation or generations before that knew. His journey is of a common man who dreamt and achieved whatever he achieved. It is very inspirational. The Mukesh family’s biggest dream is that a film on Mukesh Ji’s life should be made."

Mukesh debuted in the industry with the track from 1941 film, Nirdosh. However, it was Dil Jalta Hai To Jalne De from 1945 film Pehli Nazar that turned out to be his breakthrough playback singing. He further went on to give several hits and received accolades and appreciation. He has sung about 1,300 tracks in his long-spanning career.

Mukesh has also acted in films like Nirdosh, Adab Arz, Mashooka, Anurag and Mridula Rani. Here is a beautiful playlist of this incredible performer which can be termed as “evergreen.”