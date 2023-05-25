Poet Munawwar Rana On Ventilator In Lucknow Hospital, Doctors Monitor His Health

Famous Urdu poet and writer Munawwar Rana was admitted to the hospital on May 25, after his health deteriorated late at night. It was reported that he is currently receiving treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His daughter, Sumaiya Rana has revealed that her father’s health has been deteriorating and is in a critical condition right now.

Sumaiya released a video where she talked about her father’s health. She mentioned that his health has worsened and he has been put on the ventilator. She added that his health was getting worse in the last three days. He got a severe stomach ache during the dialysis. She added that the doctors have conducted a test and they had found a problem in his gall bladder as well. She said that her father is being treated under the supervision of many doctors so that his infection can be reduced. She further added that the doctors have told her that the next 72 hours are extremely critical for him.

Munawwar Rana is an acclaimed poet, who has composed various ghazals. Apart from Urdu, he has also written poetry in Hindi and Awadhi. He has been involved in various controversies over the years. In 2021, an FIR was filed against the poet in Madhya Pradesh as he was accused of comparing Valmiki with the Taliban. While talking to the channel, he said, “Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person’s character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists, but people and characters change.”

Reportedly, his comments had hurt the religious sentiments of some people and they decided to file a complaint against him.

He found himself in another controversy after he supported the murder of Samuel Paty, who was killed over a controversy about Prophet Muhammad in Paris in 2020.

In 2014, he won the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Urdu literature. However, he declined the award as he had vowed that he would not accept any government honour due to rising intolerance in the country.

His daughter, Sumaiya Rana is a member of the Samajwadi Party.