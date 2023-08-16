Police Detain Youth Who Defamed Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas On Social Media

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently filed a defamation suit against an Instagram user. The actor filed a complaint to the Director General of Police seeking action against the user and has registered an FIR at the Panangadu Police Station. Now according to unclaimed reports, the police have confiscated the user’s phone for further investigation. It is also said that the youth is a native of Kollam, Kerala and has been under custody and questioned.

The police informed us that the confiscated phone will be thoroughly checked through forensic examination. The police suspected that the youth deleted some pictures and messages from the phone.

According to previous reports, social media users have been continuously harassing the actor by dropping abusive comments on his social media posts. For evidence, Tovino also shared the links to the comments on Instagram.

Tovino will be soon seen in the upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The actor is reportedly playing three characters in the film, which is touted to be a period-action drama. It is directed by debutant Jithin Lal. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female leads. The actor is currently busy with Nadikar Thilakam along with Soubin Shahir which is directed by Lal Jr.

After Nadikar Thilakam, Tovino will reportedly join the shooting of Identity. The action thriller is by the makers of Forensic which will be headlined by Trisha. It also stars Vinay Rai in a major role along with Sanjay Dutt, Myskin, Madonna Sebastian, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan. Tovino and Trisha will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Identity is mounted on a large scale in the presence of a Hollywood stunt director whose name is yet to be revealed. The multi-lingual film is said to be a high-octane action thriller and is set to go on the floor in September. The major portion of the film will be reportedly shot in locations like Ernakulam, Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.