Police Investigate Aparna Nair’s Husband After Malayalam Actress Found Dead

Malayalam television and film actress Aparna P Nair was found dead at her residence in Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. Reportedly, the actress was 31 years old when she was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence. She was found unconscious at her house on Thursday evening. When the family members saw her, they rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival.

The actress’ death shocked the whole entertainment industry, and many people came in to pay condolences to the family. As per police reports, Aparna had been suffering from a personal issue that had become the main reason for her death. Earlier, the police had registered a case citing an unnatural death and started their investigation. Now, there has been the latest update regarding her death.

According to reports, there have been some recent developments in the investigation of Aparna Nair. Aparna Nair’s husband, Sanjit’s, name has been involved in the case. Reportedly, Sanjit had a drinking problem and used to come home drunk every night. This was one of the main reasons for the suicide. There used to be a lot of fights between the couple due to Sanjit’s drinking.

Apart from that, another reason that is making the rounds is that in 2021, Sanjit was allegedly involved in an affair with Aparna’s sister, Aishwarya. When Aparna learned about the situation, she even reported it to a police station. The officials had registered a case against Sanjit and Aishwarya, and Sanjit was even taken into custody and was later released on bail. At that time, Aparna had forgiven him and given him another chance. However, his alcoholism led to a lot of disturbance in their lives.

Sanjit also had a problem with Aparna’s acting career which even stopped her from acting in films and serials. This forced her to take a break from her acting career as well. She had turned down various opportunities that were offered to her, and it was reported that she had been working in a hospital. Reportedly, she was also suffering from depression due to all the problems in her personal life.

Currently, the police have registered a case against Sanjit and have been investigating him regarding the case.