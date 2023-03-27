A wave of sadness gripped the Bhojpuri film industry after actress Akanksha Dubey died allegedly by suicide on March 26. She was 25. Akanksha was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi’s Sarnath area. She was shooting for her new film Nayak there. Soon after her tragic demise, rumours started buzzing about the connection between her death and her latest outing at a birthday party, a day prior. There are no reports on whose birthday bash she was attending. There is also zero information about the host. According to Akanksha’s makeup artist Rekha Maurya, the actress went to the birthday bash on March 24. The police are currently investigating the matter.

The makeup artist further revealed that Akanksha looked perfectly fine while attending the unknown birthday celebration. She was to report to the sets for shooting the following morning. However, the Bhojpuri star took the extreme decision of ending her life. ACP Gyan Prakash Rai stated that Akanksha’s cell phone has been seized for investigation. To gather more details on her sudden death, the police are probing Akanksha’s recent WhatsApp text messages and interactions.

It is expected that more information about the birthday party can be churned out to demarcate whose b’day celebration it was, leading to what triggered Akaknsha’s suicide. No suicide note from the actress has been retrieved from the hotel room so far. Akanksha’s family has also been informed about her death.

Another piece of crucial information about the Fighter King actress has been brought to light. About 23 hours before her death, Akanksha shared an emotional shayari on her Instagram stories. An excerpt of the shayarai read, “Rah dekhenge teri chahe zamana lag jaye, ya to aa jaye tu ya hum hi thikhane lag jaye…” The ACP is currently taking a thorough look at her latest social media posts, to find a hint about the birthday party.

Although the police are suspecting that it is a suicide, they are taking further details into account to get some solid evidence.

Akanksha first moved to Mumbai with her parents when she was just a three-year-old toddler. Initially, her parents wanted her to be an IPS officer. Later on, after seeing their daughter’s knack for dancing and acting, they let her partake in the film industry after the completion of her education.

Akanksha stepped into the Bhojpuri industry when she was just 17 years old. She has starred in numerous films including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer, and Fighter King, working with famous directors. Some sources claim that Akanksha fell prey to depression, for reasons unknown, in 2018. After getting rejected from films for a considerable period, she decided to take a hiatus for some time.

