Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam Film Off To Impressive Start With Rs 38 Cr

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has started off on a stellar note at the box office. The Tamil period drama, which has also been released in Hindi, Telugu and other regional languages, stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram in crucial roles. Initially reports claim that PS2 has collected close to Rs 38 crore across languages.

Quoting Sacnilk, Hindustan Times reported that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has collected Rs 25 crores on its first day in its home state, Tamil Nadu. The collection is comparatively lower in the home state as compared to PS 1, which collected Rs 40 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the report also added that Ponniyin Selvan 2 collected an estimate of Rs 3-4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Karnataka collections on PS2’s Day 1 stands between Rs 4-5 crore. According to an India Today report, the opening day estimates for PS2 were around Rs 10 crore. However, the jump in the collection was courtesy the good word of mouth.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a continuation of PS1. The two-part film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it last year.

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram’s performances are being praised in Ponniyin Selvan 2. News18’s review of the film reads, “Aishwarya reminds us that she flourishes as an actress under the guidance of Ratnam. She conveys her inner turmoil, her heartbreak, and her wounds so effortlessly. You could tell that the camera surrendered to her. She is brilliantly supported by Vikram. Their first scene together is nothing but them locking eyes and exchanging a few lines but Vikram emotes the emotion of hurt admirably. One of the best scenes in the film is their confrontation scene."

