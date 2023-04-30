Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram Explains Why His Chemistry With Aishwarya Rai Works

Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated historic epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit theatres on April 28 and made an impressive Rs 38 crore on its opening day at the box office. The movie has been lauded by critics and has received a positive response from audiences. Not only that, fans especially loved Chiyaan Vikram’s Aaditha Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini endearing chemistry. Now the South superstar who has previously played a love interest to Aishwarya in Raavan spilled beans about the on-screen bond with the actress.

Speaking with Zoom Entertainment, Vikram explained, “It is very interesting because in Raavan, we do not get to be with each other. Even in PS 1, I was just there in one scene, it was hardly just a glimpse of her and me together. And again in part two, I don’t know how many scenes are we together for."

He also added, “I think that the love and romance between the two (characters) is so strong that the audience wants them to meet. That is why they go back to Raavan. But again in Raavan we do not get together and that is working in our favour I think."

The much-awaited second part of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, has finally hit the theatres. Directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Lyca Productions, the star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The first part of the movie was released in September 2022 in five different languages, and it collected a whopping Rs 500 crore worldwide. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to make at least Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Despite facing a tough competition with Vikram Vedha, the first part received positive feedback from the critics and the audience alike.

Earlier this week, both Vikram and Aishwarya took to social media to shared a picture of them together. Vikram’s post on Twitter read, “Hey Fate. Time to deal them a better hand don’t you think?! Veera X Ragini / Aditha Karikalan X Nandini #ravanan #ps2."

Vikram had previously mentioned during the movie’s promotion that he shares a great rapport with Aishwarya, both on and off-screen.

