Ponniyin Selvan 2 Fails To Surpass Part 1 At Box Office; Check Out Closing Collections

The highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan, a long-awaited project for many filmmakers, was brought to life by Mani Ratnam. After the enormous success of the first part, PS 1, the second instalment, PS 2, hit theatres last April. The movie, delving into the historical background of the Chola dynasty, captivated audiences across the country, leading to a successful 25-day theatrical run.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stands as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year worldwide, accumulating a remarkable collection of over INR 320 crore. By the end of its theatrical run, the film is expected to reach around INR 330 crore. While this is a commendable achievement for a standalone film, it falls slightly short in comparison to its predecessor, Ponniyin Selvan 1, which garnered over INR 480 crore in box office earnings just a few months ago.

Here is the breakdown of the gross box office collections for Ponniyin Selvan 2:

Tamil Nadu: INR 127.40 crore

Kerala: INR 17.30 crore

Andhra States: INR 14.50 crore

Karnataka: INR 19.50 crore

Rest of India: INR 20.50 crore

Overseas: $15.20 million (INR 124.80 crore)

The total worldwide gross collection amounts to Rs 324 crore.

In the Andhra states, the box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan 2 are comparatively lower than the likes of Varasudu (Varisu) and Sir (Vaathi). However, the film has garnered a significant portion of its collections from the international market, specifically surpassing USD 15 million.

This has provided PS 2 with a substantial lead over other Kollywood films released this year. Nevertheless, there are a couple of strong contenders from Kollywood, namely Jailer, and Leo, which have the potential to match or even surpass the worldwide numbers achieved by PS 2 this year.

The Ponniyin Selvan franchise had the opportunity to become the highest-grossing Tamil franchise, but it will now remain behind the Enthiran franchise, which has a total worldwide gross of slightly over Rs 900 crores, compared to the estimated INR 810-815 crores of PS franchise. Although the film initially showed strong momentum, it couldn’t sustain it, resulting in a shortfall of around 10-12 per cent in terms of overall performance.