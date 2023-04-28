Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Review Says Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Film Is Bigger & Better Than Baahubali 2

The much talked about sequel of 2022 Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is out and it seems to be competing with its predecessor in terms of reception from the audience. The release of PS-2 has really amped up the fans and those who happened to catch the first screenings of the film are singing praises on social media. Some even called it bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2.

One of the netizens took to his Twitter handle to write, “Watched #PS2 🔥 This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans#PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨#PonniyinSelvan2." Another one tweeted, “PonniyinSelvan2 one word Review : WINNER. A Brilliant Sequel from #Maniratnam. #ChiyaanVikram Steal the show 👏🏻 faceoff scene 🔥👌🏻 Good perf from the entire cast. Music, Cinematography & Art works at its Top Notch 👌🏻. Overall a Neat Period Drama. #PS2 #Karthi #Jayamravi #Trisha."

Take a look at some of the first Twitter reviews of the film.

Watched #PS2 🔥This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨#PonniyinSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/IF8Ft8jVAP — Manish Meena (@withmanishmeena) April 28, 2023

Stop dreaming Vijay fans..rajamouli never do a movie with @actorvijay.So stop blindly supporting bagubali#PonniyinSelvan2 — AK FANATIC 🇮🇳 (@AKFanatic07) April 28, 2023

Clearly winnerRajamouli should join the mani ratnam academy to know how to craft a movie like ponniyin Selvan Better than overrated #Baahubali Series ngl #PonniyinSelvan2 — A G E N T • 🅴 (@ItsAnirudhFreak) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 one word Review : WINNERA Brilliant Sequel from #Maniratnam. #ChiyaanVikram Steal the show 👏🏻 faceoff scene 🔥👌🏻 Good perf from the entire cast. Music, Cinematography & Art works at its Top Notch 👌🏻. Overall a Neat Period Drama.#PS2 #Karthi #Jayamravi #Trisha pic.twitter.com/d8S2igJyOb— Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) April 28, 2023

#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 Vikram and Aish Rai stole the show. Trisha, JR, Karthi all very good. Visuals and art 🔥 No idea why many high points were in slow motion. ARR bgm disappointed. Slow paced but story has been told very well. Liked the original ending.— Haroon (@__harry19) April 28, 2023

Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent & brilliant movie! He faced so many hurdles to shoot this movie, he had to shelve this project 4 times. If anyone faced these problems, he would definitely shelve this film permanently #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Tomorrow— SahilRaj (@tsahilraj) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 FDFS done. #ManiRatnam yet again delivers a masterpiece ❤️Top notch technical execution. The stunning visuals, the grand production sets, superb editing and stellar performances - all of this combined with a grand music score by #ARRahman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CMDLLAHZ6e — Team CinePhile (@CinephileKerala) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 what an amazing watch 👌🔥 #Maniratnam & #ARRahman jointly delivers the best⚡⚡Even though missing high moments like the first part, this is pure class 👌🔥Tremendous performance by all lead casts 👌 #PS2 > #PS1 #ChiyaanVikram #Karthi — ALBIN EAPEN (@eapen_albin) April 28, 2023

#PS2 First half Though there were no twists or turns, the screenplay is going completely engaging JR scores in the interval Aishwarya Rai & Chiyaan Vikram #PonniyinSelvan2— Mr IPL Stan (@Cheemzu) April 28, 2023

Why are some Tamil people criticizing #bahubali2 to lift #PonniyinSelvan2. Ultimately it is the audience with their box-office support will decide which is a bigger hit. Please don't spread unnecessary hate.. — తెలుగు చిత్రమాల | Telugu Chitramala (@musicalNFTs) April 28, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and boasts star-studded cast members such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie has finally hit the theatres on April 28.

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan broke several box office records upon it’s release. The film managed to amass Rs 500 crore gross and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Additionally, it also bagged six nominations at the 16th Asian Film Awards, including Best Film.

