Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Netizens Go Gaga Over Mani Ratnam Film; Praise Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Beauty

The much-awaited trailer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 is finally out. The trailer with some high-octane drama sequences received a thunderous response from the masses. The preview continues the narrative of the previous part and offers viewers a glimpse of the magnificent Chola dynasty, showcasing splendid and stunning depictions of battle. The previous instalment, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), left the audience on a cliffhanger with Arulmozhivarman vanishing into the sea after being struck by a storm. From Abhishek Bachchan to Karthik Subbaraj, many have shared their reviews after watching the 3-minute-long trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan wished luck to the team and wrote, “The Cholas are back! Wishing the entire team loads of success!”

The Cholas are back!!!Wishing the entire team loads of success! Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: https://t.co/Nicq5sOpvb— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) March 29, 2023 Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj also reacted. He said, “Cholas are back… PS2 twice the excitement… Drama… Goosebumps. Can't wait for Mani Ratnam sir's Magic on screen again.” Cholas are back…. #PS2 Twice the excitement…. drama….. Goosebumps Can't wait for Maniratnam sir's Magic on screen again #PS2Trailer https://t.co/HQ5V8uRvXA — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) March 30, 2023

Fans too have gone on to laud the trailer of the film. One of the users wrote, “PS2 trailer - Another Promising One from Mani Ratnam… The drama intensifies with more & more twists. Waiting… Another industry hit on cards?”

Adding Aishwarya’s pictures from the trailer, another user wrote, “You will always be the most beautiful person in this world!”

One more user said, “The whole trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai, her dialogues, her expressions.”

The whole trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai, her dialogues, her expressions If she doesnt win every award then it is the award which wont be credible. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Trailer pic.twitter.com/euGQ2jcPWD— Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini , PS2 on 28 April (@badass_aishfan) March 29, 2023

Further praising Aishwarya Rai, a fan said, “I must spell facts though. No one could pull off period-film roles like Aishwarya Rai! Not even blinking while delivering dialogues! Intense! Aishwarya Rai the actress for y’all.”

I must spell facts tho✋ No one could pull off period-film roles like Aishwarya Raid! Not even blinking while delivering dialogues! Intense AF! Aishwarya Rai the actress for y’all #PonniyinSelvan #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PS2Trailer #PS2AudioLaunch #PS2 pic.twitter.com/3JZoU7OBn7 — Aishwarya Rai (@MyAishwarya) March 29, 2023

The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was launched at a grand event in Chennai, followed by the music launch. The event was attended by several members of the cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and special guest Kamal Haasan. The trailer showcased the impressive acting skills of the cast, with Aishwarya's performance as Queen Nandhini being particularly notable.

This historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), boasting a star-studded cast that features some of the industry's most prominent names, such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. Aishwarya will also reunite with Vikram for the second time since their 2010 movie Raavan. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28.

